Mason-Dixon Poll: Trump Up 6 Over Harris in Florida

Former President Donald Trump is heading into the final stretch of the presidential race with a 6-point advantage over Vice President Kamala Harris in Florida, a new poll from Mason Dixon Polling & Strategy for NBC 6/Telemundo 51 found.

According to the survey, which was obtained by Florida Politics, Trump's lead can be attributed to the Sunshine State GOP's voter registration efforts, which yielded more than 1 million registered Republicans over Democrats. It can also be attributed to more Democrats in the state who intend to vote for Trump than Florida Republicans who plan to vote for Harris.

The poll found Trump at 49% support among likely voters, compared to 43% who say they're voting for Harris. Another 8% say they are undecided or will cast their ballot for another candidate.

A larger share of Democrats than Republicans say they plan to vote for the opposite major party candidate, with 7% of Democrats saying they plan to vote for Trump and 4% saying the same about Harris.

Independents are more evenly split, according to the survey, with 45% saying they back Harris and 41% saying they choose Trump. Ten percent are undecided and 4% say they plan on voting for someone else entirely.

Broken down by gender, Trump performs much better with men than Harris does with women. The former president leads 55%-47% among male respondents polled, while Harris leads among women 49%-44%.

A Marist poll conducted around the same time as the Mason-Dixon survey found Trump faring better with younger voters and worse with older ones. However, the Mason-Dixon poll found Harris with a 1-point advantage among voters 18-49, while Trump is up 4 points among voters 50-64 and 10 points among voters age 65 and older.

Trump holds a sizeable 19-point advantage with White voters, while Harris is ahead with Black votes by 66 points. Hispanics break nearly even on the candidates, with 47% saying they prefer Trump and 42% saying they pick Harris.

In terms of regional preferences, the Mason-Dixon survey found that only Southeast Florida preferred Harris, 53%-36%. In Central Florida, 48% say they'll be backing Trump versus the 42% who said the same about Harris.

The results from the Mason-Dixon poll follow newly-released probability calculations from FiveThirtyEight which show Trump's odds of winning the Nov. 5 election steadily improving since September.

A recent Pew poll found the two major-party candidates in a statistical dead heat nationally.

The Mason-Dixon poll was conducted Oct. 1-4 and surveyed 625 likely voters. It has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.