Finnish Envoy to Newsmax: Trump Push 'Fruitful' as Ukraine Weighs Deal

Finland’s foreign minister told Newsmax that President Donald Trump’s effort to broker a deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine has been “extremely fruitful,” while stressing that any proposed settlement must ultimately be evaluated and accepted by Ukraine.

Elina Valtonen, Finland’s minister of foreign affairs, spoke during an appearance on "Wake Up America" as discussions continue around a draft peace plan.

Trump has said he was disappointed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had not yet read the latest proposal.

“Well, to my understanding, the peace plan is quite comprehensive,” Valtonen said. “So obviously it takes some time to not just read it, but really to assess what’s going to happen. But that’s essentially for the Ukrainians to decide. And for Ukraine this is an existential issue.”

Valtonen credited Trump with injecting momentum into diplomacy since taking office earlier this year, saying his involvement has been welcomed in Europe.

“I think it’s been extremely fruitful,” she said. “And President Trump, of course, brought in this energy right when he started in office earlier this year.

"And that was greatly appreciated.”

While she did not describe the plan’s provisions, Valtonen presented the negotiations as a push to stop Russia’s aggression and secure a durable outcome that does not simply pause fighting.

“We do very much, you know, appreciate the efforts of President Trump to really find an end to this war,” she said.

“This is not his war, but certainly the peace will be Trump’s peace,” she added. “So we hope that it will be not only just but really lasting and put an end to the aggression that Russia has been posing.”

European governments continue to coordinate with Washington over Ukraine policy, with Russia’s intentions a central concern for Kyiv and its allies.

Valtonen was in New York for meetings with U.S. counterparts and planned to speak later at the United Nations, where she said she intended to underscore the shared responsibility of the United States and Europe to defend the “free world” and the right of individuals and nations to choose their own futures.

The interview did not include any response from Ukrainian officials to Valtonen’s comments.

The White House and Ukraine’s government did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the status of the draft plan.

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, igniting the largest land war in Europe since World War II.

