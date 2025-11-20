WATCH TV LIVE

Zelenskyy Receives US Peace Plan Draft, Will Discuss With Trump

Thursday, 20 November 2025 11:52 AM EST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has received the draft of a U.S. plan to revive a diplomatic end to the war, and will discuss the "key points required to achieve peace" in the coming days with President Donald Trump, Zelenskyy's office said on Thursday.

"We are ready now, as before, to work constructively with the American side, as well as with our partners in Europe and around the world so that the outcome is peace," a statement published on Telegram said. 

Thursday, 20 November 2025 11:52 AM
