Fetterman Staffers Voice Concern Over Senator's Mental Health

Current and former aides to Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., have expressed concern over the Senator's erratic behavior, policy shifts, and a resulting "toxic work environment," according to an expose published this week in New York Magazine’s Intelligencer.

In “All By Himself," the Pennsylvania Senator defended his behavior and voting record but staffers both past and present say Fetterman is no longer the politician he was prior to his May 2022 stroke. The outlet confirmed a letter by Adam Jentleson, Fetterman’s former chief of staff, written last May to a physician at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center who had treated the Senator. “I’m worried that if John stays on his current trajectory, he won’t be with us for much longer,” Jentleson wrote. The lengthy email discussed everything from his penchant for fast food to the Senator not taking his medication. “He declines most briefings and never reads memos; high highs and low lows; long, rambling, repetitive and self-centered monologues; lying in ways that are painfully, awkwardly obvious to everyone in the room,” Jentleson added.

Some current staffers, speaking on a condition of anonymity, told the outlet that they’ve been scared to be in Fetterman’s presence and have been told never to get in a car that he is operating. Last August, the Senator and his wife were involved in a early morning crash on a freeway in Maryland, with police noting Fetterman was at fault. In February, Fetterman lost two of his longtime staffers, communications director Charlie Hills and legislative director Tré Easton. The number of former staff has grown to the point where 16 of them established their own group, “Fetterman Alumni for Peace” to voice their concern for the senator’s rightward shift.

Fetterman has received antipathy from progressives and praise from conservatives over his rightward leanings on illegal immigration, energy, and Israel. While many in the Democrat Party immediately rebuked President Donald Trump’s proposal for the U.S. to take control of the Gaza Strip, Fetterman said it should be considered and would “fully support” sending U.S. troops to the region. As recently as last week Fetterman reestablished himself as a hawk among Democrats as he encouraged the Trump administration to take out Iran’s nuclear sites and forgo any attempt at formal negotiations. None of his staffers blamed the Senator's recent conservative leanings on his mental health but neither chose to rule them out either.

On the topic of illegal immigration, Fetterman once again broke with many in his party by attending Trump’s signing of the Laken Riley Act adding, “I believe a secure border creates a more secure nation and it’s just common sense,” Fetterman said in a statement. “I believe a stronger border is fully compatible with my commitment to immigration."

Fetterman’s populace stance on issues such as immigration and fracking make him an interesting option to lead the party heading into 2028, but those closest to him are hoping it doesn’t happen. “Part of the tragedy here is that this is a man who could be leading Democrats out of the wilderness,” Jentleson added. “But I also think he’s struggling in a way that shouldn’t be hidden from the public.”