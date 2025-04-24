Sen. Fetterman to Trump: 'Destroy Iran's Nuclear Facilities'

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., encouraged President Donald Trump to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities rather than wasting time trying to negotiate with "that kind of regime."

Trump has said repeatedly that Iran cannot acquire nuclear weapons. Late last week, he said he was in no hurry to launch an attack over the issue.

Fetterman told The Washington Free Beacon that Trump should forget trying to negotiate with Iranian leaders and take out the Middle Eastern country's nuclear facilities.

"Waste that s**t," Fetterman told the Free Beacon on Wednesday. "You're never going to be able to negotiate with that kind of regime that has been destabilizing the region for decades already, and now we have an incredible window, I believe, to do that, to strike and destroy Iran's nuclear facilities."

It was reported Wednesday that Iran has agreed to allow in an International Atomic Energy Agency technical team in the coming days to discuss restoring camera surveillance at nuclear sites, the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog said, calling it an encouraging signal of Iran's attitude toward nuclear talks with the U.S.

Such news likely did not impress Fetterman, who dismissed the possibility that a military strike on Iran would lead to a regional war.

"And remember, all of these so-called experts were all wrong," he said. "You know, they've been saying for years and years Hezbollah was the ultimate bada** that kept Israel in check, and we can't move on anything beyond that."

However, the Iranian proxy group "couldn't fight for s**t," he said. "And Hamas, literally, are just a bunch of tunnel rats with junkie rockets in the back of a Toyota truck. And now the Houthis have been effectively neutered as well. So what's left? You have Iran, and they have a nuclear facility, and it's clearly only for weapons."

Fetterman commended Trump for pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, three years after then-President Barack Obama agreed to it.

"Years ago, I completely understood why Trump withdrew from the Obama deal," Fetterman told the Free Beacon. "Today, I can't understand why Trump would negotiate with this diseased regime. The negotiations should be comprised of 30,000-pound bombs and the IDF."

Fetterman's remarks to the Free Beacon echoed what he said last month during his second trip to Israel in the past year.

"I don't think you can really effectively negotiate with that regime," he said, Jewish News Syndicate reported.

Pressed further, he said, "Oh yeah. Blow it up! Blow it up! I think we should waste what's left of their nuclear facilities."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.