×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fetterman | campaign | dress code | senate

Fetterman Campaign Seizes on Attacks, Sells Dress Code Merch

By    |   Wednesday, 20 September 2023 04:59 PM EDT

Sen. John Fetterman's campaign has seized on attacks from Republicans and conspiracy theorists, including selling a T-shirt that reads, "John Fetterman's Body Double."

A viral conspiracy theory suggests the Pennsylvania Democrat has numerous people filling in for him around the U.S. Capitol as his clone.

"I'm Senator Guy Incognito," Fetterman joked Tuesday, referring to the "Simpsons" character and doppelgänger to the show’s main character.

His campaign is also selling gear that takes aim at Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's new relaxed dress code that allows members to wear hoodies, sneakers, or gym wear in the chamber.

"There has been an informal dress code that was enforced," Schumer said in a statement. "Senators are able to choose what they wear on the Senate floor. I will continue to wear a suit."

Fetterman, who suffered a stroke on the campaign trail last year, has been wearing more casual clothing since he returned to the Senate in April following clinical depression treatment.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. John Fetterman's campaign has seized on attacks from Republicans and conspiracy theorists, including selling a T-shirt that reads, "John Fetterman's Body Double."
fetterman, campaign, dress code, senate
160
2023-59-20
Wednesday, 20 September 2023 04:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved