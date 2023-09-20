Fetterman Campaign Seizes on Attacks, Sells Dress Code Merch

Sen. John Fetterman's campaign has seized on attacks from Republicans and conspiracy theorists, including selling a T-shirt that reads, "John Fetterman's Body Double."

A viral conspiracy theory suggests the Pennsylvania Democrat has numerous people filling in for him around the U.S. Capitol as his clone.

"I'm Senator Guy Incognito," Fetterman joked Tuesday, referring to the "Simpsons" character and doppelgänger to the show’s main character.

His campaign is also selling gear that takes aim at Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's new relaxed dress code that allows members to wear hoodies, sneakers, or gym wear in the chamber.

"There has been an informal dress code that was enforced," Schumer said in a statement. "Senators are able to choose what they wear on the Senate floor. I will continue to wear a suit."

Fetterman, who suffered a stroke on the campaign trail last year, has been wearing more casual clothing since he returned to the Senate in April following clinical depression treatment.