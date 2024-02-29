Sen. Fetterman Rips 'Recreational Cruelty' Toward Rep. Boebert

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., came to the defense of Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and her family in the wake of the arrest of her 18-year-old son earlier this week.

Boebert's oldest son, Tyler Boebert, 18, was arrested Tuesday in Rifle, Colorado, on 22 charges, including several felonies, for a string of alleged property theft and vehicle trespass. He bonded out of jail Wednesday and is due in court on April 11.

His arrest came the same day that Rep. Boebert tweeted about the "Biden crime family," which prompted a flood of ridicule and blowback on social media.

Fetterman, himself a married father of three, called for "restraint."

"This is a family in crisis and the recreational cruelty I see on social media needs to be out of bounds. I know the impact this has on children. I'm calling for restraint because cruelty has substantial collateral damage. We can't ever forget that they didn't sign up for this," Fetterman said in a post to X.

Lauren Boebert released a statement on her son's arrest Wednesday.

"I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn't ask for. It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and, in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track," she wrote.

Rep. Boebert announced in June that Tyler had become a father to a baby boy.

But it was her post on Tuesday that spurred a wave of ridicule back at her.

"The Biden Crime Family will go down as the most corrupt political family in American history," she posted to X.

Lauren Boebert herself was arrested at least four times, beginning as a teenager, before becoming a congresswoman. Her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, with whom she shares four sons, has been arrested twice in the past year. And now, of course, Tyler Boebert.

"The Boebert Crime Family is approaching 100 total combined arrests, criminal charges and police contacts," Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of the progressive Meidas Touch, posted in response.

That was the tip of the iceberg, Newsweek reported.