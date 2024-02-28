Rep. Boebert's Son Arrested for Alleged Thefts

The oldest son of Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., was arrested Tuesday and faces 22 criminal charges, including five felonies, after a series of alleged thefts, the New York Post reported.

Colorado's Rifle Police Department said Tyler Boebert, 18, faces five felony charges, four for criminal possession of ID documents with multiple victims, and one conspiracy to commit a felony charge.

He also faces misdemeanor charges of four first-degree criminal trespassing of an automobile, with intent to commit a crime, four charges of identity theft, possession with intent to use, two charges for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Tyler Boebert was also given three petty offenses for theft less than $300.

According to jail records, Tyler Boebert is still in custody, and no bond information is listed, The Denver Post reported.

His arrest was not his first brush with the police, as two years ago he was given a "careless driving causing bodily injury" ticket when he flipped his father's car into a creek, injuring his friend, according to Westword.

This is the second time this year that a member of the family has been taken into custody, as Jayson Boebert, ex-husband of Lauren Boebert, was arrested on assault charges after he shoved his thumb into the mouth of another of their sons in January, only a few days after the pair had a public incident at a Colorado restaurant, Garfield County sheriff's deputies said in an affidavit filed last month.

Lauren Boebert confirmed in June that she was a grandmother at age 36 when Tyler Boebert and his girlfriend gave birth to a son, according to the New York Post.