Police: Deadly 'Rainbow' Fentanyl Seized, May Be Used to Entice Children

Sheriff's deputies in Multnomah County, Oregon, recently executed a search warrant at an apartment in Northeast Portland and seized four grams of the "dangerous and more potent" multi-colored "rainbow" fentanyl powder, which could especially threaten children, the office said in a press release.

In addition to the powder, which deputies are concerned children could believe is candy or a toy, officers also recovered 800 pills of fentanyl, heroin, meth, body armor, guns, and $5,000 in cash, police said.

"We are partnering with Multnomah County health departments to sound the alarm," Multnomah County Special Investigative Unit Sgt. Matt Ferguson said in a news release. "The public needs to be aware of the rising use of powdered fentanyl. We believe this is going to be the new trend seen on the streets of Portland."

According to police, the amount of "rainbow" fentanyl seized (4 grams) greatly exceeds a lethal dose of the drug and has a chalk-like consistency. The United States Drug Administration (DEA) says the estimated lethal dose of fentanyl is about 2 milligrams (mg) or equal to about 0.002 grams.

"We are seeing more powdered fentanyl that is dyed in various colors. The strength can vary but is typically stronger than pressed pills," Harm Reduction Supervisor Kelsi Junge said in the release. "Anyone that intends to use powdered fentanyl should follow principles of harm reduction by going slow, not using when you are alone. and ensuring that someone has Narcan."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl "is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S."

The agency reports that it caused 71,238 of the estimated 107,622 overdose deaths in 2021, an increase over the 57,834 reported in 2020, mainly attributed to illicitly made versions of the drug, which can also be mixed into other drugs to increase potency.

The CDC reports that as many as 150 die from a fentanyl overdose in the country each day, and it is almost impossible to tell if other drugs are laced with it unless you have a test strip to see if it is present.

The powdered "rainbow" variety was also found by Monterey, California, police in July, and is believed to be coming up from Mexico.

In a post on social media, that police department advised parents to talk to their children about the potential dangers that even a small dose could mean.

"Sadly, we are now seeing Fentanyl in rainbow/candy coloring," the post from July 9 said. "We encourage parents to speak with their children about the dangers of this deadly drug. Just one use can be fatal."