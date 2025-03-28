FEMA Blocks $10B in Aid, Cites Immigration Concerns

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is freezing $10 billion in disaster aid, Politico reported.

The agency is investigating two programs that are being used to help undocumented migrants, Politico reported, citing agency documents written March 20 by FEMA acting Administrator Cameron Hamilton and approved Tuesday by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The programs provide funding to NGOs for disaster recovery and short-term housing, according to the documents obtained by Politico. One program has $8.5 billion in unspent aid for disaster recovery, while the other has $1.3 billion set aside for short-term housing, Politico reported.

FEMA has 56 agency programs that are being reviewed to ensure money does not go to undocumented migrants. Most of the programs reviewed have been deemed in compliance with President Donald Trump’s immigrant policies and executive orders, Politico reported.

Trump signed an executive order last week, setting the stage for a major overhaul of federal disaster relief programs.

"The Order enables state and local governments to better understand, plan for, and address the needs of their citizens by reducing the complexity of federal preparedness and response policies," the order reads.

Noem told Trump during a Cabinet meeting Monday that preparations are underway to "eliminate" FEMA.