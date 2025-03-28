WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fema | disaster aid | kristi noem | donald trump

FEMA Blocks $10B in Aid, Cites Immigration Concerns

By    |   Friday, 28 March 2025 01:52 PM EDT

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is freezing $10 billion in disaster aid, Politico reported.

The agency is investigating two programs that are being used to help undocumented migrants, Politico reported, citing agency documents written March 20 by FEMA acting Administrator Cameron Hamilton and approved Tuesday by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The programs provide funding to NGOs for disaster recovery and short-term housing, according to the documents obtained by Politico. One program has $8.5 billion in unspent aid for disaster recovery, while the other has $1.3 billion set aside for short-term housing, Politico reported.

FEMA has 56 agency programs that are being reviewed to ensure money does not go to undocumented migrants. Most of the programs reviewed have been deemed in compliance with President Donald Trump’s immigrant policies and executive orders, Politico reported.

Trump signed an executive order last week, setting the stage for a major overhaul of federal disaster relief programs.

"The Order enables state and local governments to better understand, plan for, and address the needs of their citizens by reducing the complexity of federal preparedness and response policies," the order reads.

Noem told Trump during a Cabinet meeting Monday that preparations are underway to "eliminate" FEMA.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is freezing $10 billion in disaster aid, Politico reported.
fema, disaster aid, kristi noem, donald trump
199
2025-52-28
Friday, 28 March 2025 01:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved