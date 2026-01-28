Border Patrol Agents in Pretti Shooting Placed on Leave

Two Border Patrol agents involved in the fatal shooting of nurse Alex Pretti have been placed on administrative leave, according to multiple reports.

Department of Homeland Security officials confirmed to the New York Post that the move is standard protocol following an officer-involved shooting.

Pretti, 37, was shot and killed in Minneapolis over the weekend after a confrontation with federal immigration officers, DHS said in a preliminary review. Two agents fired their weapons during a struggle.

Neither agent has been identified.

According to the review, CBP officers attempted to take Pretti into custody after he refused to get out of the street. Pretti, who was carrying a loaded Sig Sauer pistol, “resisted,” and during the scuffle a Border Patrol agent was heard shouting, “He’s got a gun!”

Moments later, one Border Patrol agent fired his handgun at Pretti, followed by another CBP officer. Video footage shows at least 10 shots were fired, though DHS officials said it is unclear whether Pretti’s weapon also misfired.

Pretti, an ICU nurse, was pronounced dead within 30 minutes of the confrontation despite lifesaving efforts by federal officers at the scene.

Preliminary findings based on body-camera footage and CBP documents have been turned over to congressional committees responsible for overseeing DHS.