Tyson Group Poll: Republicans Want Feds to Set Food Regs

By    |   Monday, 17 March 2025 03:03 PM EDT

A new poll of Republicans shows they want the federal government to be in charge of making our food healthier.

The poll of Republican primary voters, conducted by the Tyson Group on behalf of Plymouth Union Public Research, shows 76% of those polled want federal oversight under the leadership of President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

By a 2-1 margin, respondents cautioned against states overriding federal food safety regulations, emphasizing the need for a consistent national standard.

The poll found 59% of Republicans said they would not want to pay higher prices for food, even if it meant a healthier food supply, with many saying food prices are already high enough.

A majority of those polled, 68%, said they oppose outright ingredient bans, advocating for companies to clearly list what's in food so consumers can make informed decisions.

Navigating various state laws instead of one federal standard could lead to supply-chain disruptions, increased costs, and reduced consumer choice — all of which disproportionately affect American families, the poll found.

The survey was conducted among 800 likely Republican primary voters nationwide using a mixed-mode methodology.

The sample consisted of 500 live telephone interviews (landline and mobile) and 300 text-to-web responses. The survey was conducted from March 11-13. The margin of error for the full sample is plus-minus 3.5% at a 95% confidence level.

Sam Barron

