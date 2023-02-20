Reckitt Recalls Baby Formula for 'Deadly' Bacteria

Reckitt is recalling thousands of cans of its plant-based baby formula following contamination with a potentially deadly bacteria, Cronobacter sakazakii.

After self-reporting Sunday there have been no illnesses, the company issued a statement:

"We are committed to the highest level of quality and safety and it is for this reason that we have taken this extraordinary measure. The batches in question tested negative for Cronobacter and other bacteria and this is an isolated situation. After a thorough investigation, we have identified the root cause, which was linked to a material from a third party. We have taken all appropriate corrective actions, including no longer sourcing this material from the supplier."

Reckitt, according to The Hill, says it is recalling about 145,000 cans or two batches of ProSobee 12.9 oz. Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula out of "an abundance of caution" and that "all product distributed went through extensive testing and tested negative for the bacteria."

Anyone who has a can from batches marked ZL2HZF or ZL2HZZ should dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase. Reckitt can be reached for further inquiries by phone at 1-800-479-0551 or via email at consumer.relations@rb.com.