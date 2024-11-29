WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fbi | trump | nominees | senate

Former Dem, GOP Senate Counsels: FBI Checks on Trump Nominees Necessary

By    |   Friday, 29 November 2024 06:26 PM EST

Republican and Democratic former Senate counsels say FBI checks are necessary on Trump nominees.

“Without nominees being scrutinized by the F.B.I., the danger is that neither lawmakers nor the public would know whether they are trustworthy or have issues that could compromise their ability to do the job or their loyalty to the United States,” Noah Bookbinder, who served as counsel for Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee from 2005-13, and Gregg Nunziata, who served as a counsel for the GOP members of the committee from 2005-08, wrote in a New York Times opinion piece published Friday.

The Trump transition team has so far refused to allow the FBI to do security clearances for transition members, which means Biden administration officials will not be able to share classified information with many of Trump’s aides.

The Senate “shouldn’t stand for it,” wrote Bookbinder and Nunziata.

“The nominees evaluated by the committee, if confirmed, would occupy positions of great importance; they make decisions every day that affect national security as well the lives of ordinary Americans,” they added.

“Those decisions include who is charged with crimes, who goes to prison, how the legal system and justice system work and how we treat civil rights and environmental laws … at a time when there are fewer and fewer meaningful checks on presidential power, the need for rigorous Senate consideration of nominees is all the more important. Without it, the president and his appointees could run roughshod over the government and over Americans’ lives with no one challenging them.”

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Republican and Democratic former Senate counsels say FBI checks are necessary on Trump nominees.
fbi, trump, nominees, senate
256
2024-26-29
Friday, 29 November 2024 06:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved