FBI-Led Task Force Arrests 16 Anti-Tren Members in Houston

FBI's Houston field office led a joint task force that has arrested 16 Anti-Tren members for drug trafficking and weapons, the Justice Department announced.

The charges allege Anti-Tren is a criminal organization almost exclusively composed of former members and associates of Tren de Aragua (TdA).

Anti-Tren allegedly focuses on preserving its power and territory through attempted murder and other acts or threats of violence. The group targets members and associates of TdA and is involved in trafficking of firearms and controlled substances, according to the charges.

Fourteen of the Anti-Tren members arrested face up to life in prison and a possible $10 million fine if convicted for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine.

One of the arrested individuals, a 25-year-old illegal migrant named Jose Miguel Briceno, is charged with unlawful possession of ammunition by an alien. Prosecutors allege Briceno was involved in a mass shooting at Latinas Sports Bar in Houston this past March, where six people were wounded, including four who were critically injured.

If convicted, Briceno faces up to 15 years imprisonment and a maximum $250,000 possible fine.

"The Southern District’s twin priorities are securing our border and the eradication of violent crime. This case implicates both," U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said, the Southern District of Texas announced Monday.

"Operation Take Back America means going on the offensive against transnational criminal organizations to ensure that they cannot take root in our community and endanger public safety. SDTX is going to be unapologetic in carrying out that mission."

Special Agent in Charge Douglas Williams of the FBI Houston field office said the arrests were "the largest takedown of suspected Anti-Tren members and associates by the FBI so far."

"These individuals are accused of engaging in a turf war with TdA members and carrying out numerous violent crimes throughout our city, including a mass shooting at a local sports bar that left six people wounded," Williams said. "Fortunately, for the good and safety of our community, these individuals are now in federal custody facing U.S. justice."

The FBI Houston field office conducted this investigation with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), U.S. Marshals Service and Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) – Enforcement and Removal Operations, Texas Department of Public Safety, Houston Police Department, and Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

In February, the State Department designated TdA as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.