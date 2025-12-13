Reinstated Jan. 6 FBI Whistleblower Fired Again

An FBI whistleblower who was suspended during the administration of former President Joe Biden after raising concerns about the probe into the Jan. 6, 2021, protests at the Capitol and later returned to the bureau under President Donald Trump has been fired again after comments on a podcast that bureau insiders described as a threat toward FBI Director Kash Patel.

Former FBI agent Steve Friend was removed from his position Saturday after he made remarks on "The Kyle Seraphin Show" last week that law enforcement sources said were directed at Patel, according to The New York Post.

Friend, who was assigned to the FBI's Jacksonville field office, returned to the FBI's payroll on Oct. 10 but had not been performing duties because he had not yet been cleared through a background check, the sources said.

Friend gained a national profile after claiming he was improperly placed on leave in 2022 while raising concerns about aspects of the Jan. 6 investigation. He was suspended in August 2022 and later resigned in February 2023, then emerged as an author and media commentator and, at times, an ally of Patel.

Before taking office as FBI director, Patel supported Friend and podcast host and former FBI agent Seraphin through a foundation after they said they were fired for resisting investigations related to Jan. 6 defendants, The Post reported.

On the podcast, Friend discussed a conspiracy theory alleging that Patel had arrested alleged D.C. pipe bomber suspect Brian Cole Jr. as part of a "cover up," according to the report.

Friend also made comments about bringing "God's wrath" on the person he alleged was behind the purported scheme and described punishment involving imprisonment "inside of a box."

Friend did not name Patel directly, but he referenced someone in "executive leadership" and alluded to "Vishnu," which the report said was taken internally as a nod to Patel's Hindu upbringing.

A clipped segment of the remarks was later shared on X by retired FBI supervisory special agent John Nantz, who said the comments triggered concern within the bureau. Following the episode, Friend was required to report in person to the Jacksonville office beginning Monday, a law enforcement source told The Post.

Sources said the remarks also compounded other issues involving FBI policy, including restrictions on publicly discussing bureau work without authorization.

The same day the podcast episode aired, Empower Oversight, a legal group that previously represented Friend and secured a settlement that led to his rehiring and back pay, dropped him as a client, according to a letter the firm sent and that Seraphin posted on X.

In the letter, attorneys said they advised Friend on Nov. 24 that he was subject to FBI social media policies once back on the payroll, but that he continued making public comments about the bureau and promoting conspiracy theories.

The lawyers warned that his conduct risked "further adverse administrative action by the FBI," according to the report.

After Patel became director, sources told the outlet he considered reinstating Friend but became concerned after reviewing personnel files related to Friend's earlier removal.

The contents of those files were not disclosed, and the FBI typically does not comment on personnel matters.

Nantz said it was notable that Patel, who had previously supported Friend, became the target of Friend's comments after gaining access to internal records as director.