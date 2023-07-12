×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: stephen friend | newsmax | fbi | christopher wray

FBI Whistleblower to Newsmax: FBI Incentivizes Higher Crime Stats

By    |   Wednesday, 12 July 2023 11:00 AM EDT

FBI whistleblower Stephen Friend told Newsmax Wednesday morning that the FBI has a system in place that incentivizes higher crime statistics and that anyone deemed "politically problematic" is in danger of being targeted.

Friend made an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report" less than an hour before FBI Director Christopher Wray was expected to begin testifying before the House Judiciary Committee.

"I'm hoping the one aspect that's going to get flushed out is the integrated program management that I was speaking to Congressman [Thomas] Massie about when I testified, and that is the fact that the FBI has a quota system in place, and it creates this perverse incentive where, in effect, law enforcement is intended to bring crime down, but the FBI has now implemented a system where they are incentivized to bring the crime stats up," he said. "As a result of that, anybody that finds themselves in the crosshairs of the FBI, and those tend to be people who are politically problematic for the ruling elite, are going to be at risk of persecution, and the FBI is going to profit, with larger bonuses for their executives and for an enhanced budget, as we've seen their budget numbers continue to go up.

"That's something that I think all Americans should be able to get behind," he continued. "We don't want to have our law enforcement targeting Americans for unjust reasons, and certainly for self-enrichment, and I think that that should cross party lines."

Wray has been under fire since last August's raid on former President Donald Trump's home Mar-a-Lago to recover classified documents and was threatened with contempt of Congress earlier this month after his office slow-walked the release of an unclassified FD-1023 document that contains whistleblower claims about multimillion dollar bribes Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, allegedly accepted from Ukrainian energy giant Burisma.

Friend said his decision to become a whistleblower has cost him his security clearance, as well as damaged his ability to seek other employment.

"The FBI has weaponized the security clearance process," he said. "They suspend your security clearance and once that happens — it's not for whistleblowing on paper, mine was for looking at the employee handbook improperly — as a result of that, I was escorted out of the FBI facility and placed in an indefinite unpaid suspension status and was also considered an FBI employee.

"So, I was unpaid, yet employed, [and] needed their permission to seek outside employment, which they denied me," he continued. "It's all an effort to encourage the whistleblowers to just resign and go away and they never have to address the problems and issues we brought forward."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
FBI whistleblower Stephen Friend told Newsmax Wednesday morning that the FBI has a system in place that incentivizes higher crime statistics and that anyone deemed "politically problematic" is in danger of being targeted.
stephen friend, newsmax, fbi, christopher wray
488
2023-00-12
Wednesday, 12 July 2023 11:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved