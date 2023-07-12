FBI Whistleblower to Newsmax: FBI Incentivizes Higher Crime Stats

FBI whistleblower Stephen Friend told Newsmax Wednesday morning that the FBI has a system in place that incentivizes higher crime statistics and that anyone deemed "politically problematic" is in danger of being targeted.

Friend made an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report" less than an hour before FBI Director Christopher Wray was expected to begin testifying before the House Judiciary Committee.

"I'm hoping the one aspect that's going to get flushed out is the integrated program management that I was speaking to Congressman [Thomas] Massie about when I testified, and that is the fact that the FBI has a quota system in place, and it creates this perverse incentive where, in effect, law enforcement is intended to bring crime down, but the FBI has now implemented a system where they are incentivized to bring the crime stats up," he said. "As a result of that, anybody that finds themselves in the crosshairs of the FBI, and those tend to be people who are politically problematic for the ruling elite, are going to be at risk of persecution, and the FBI is going to profit, with larger bonuses for their executives and for an enhanced budget, as we've seen their budget numbers continue to go up.

"That's something that I think all Americans should be able to get behind," he continued. "We don't want to have our law enforcement targeting Americans for unjust reasons, and certainly for self-enrichment, and I think that that should cross party lines."

Wray has been under fire since last August's raid on former President Donald Trump's home Mar-a-Lago to recover classified documents and was threatened with contempt of Congress earlier this month after his office slow-walked the release of an unclassified FD-1023 document that contains whistleblower claims about multimillion dollar bribes Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, allegedly accepted from Ukrainian energy giant Burisma.

Friend said his decision to become a whistleblower has cost him his security clearance, as well as damaged his ability to seek other employment.

"The FBI has weaponized the security clearance process," he said. "They suspend your security clearance and once that happens — it's not for whistleblowing on paper, mine was for looking at the employee handbook improperly — as a result of that, I was escorted out of the FBI facility and placed in an indefinite unpaid suspension status and was also considered an FBI employee.

"So, I was unpaid, yet employed, [and] needed their permission to seek outside employment, which they denied me," he continued. "It's all an effort to encourage the whistleblowers to just resign and go away and they never have to address the problems and issues we brought forward."

