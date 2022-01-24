FBI Raids COVID-19 Testing Company HQ in Illinois Over False, Late Results

The FBI on Saturday raided the headquarters of a COVID-19 testing company in Illinois over complaints of false or late test results, NBC News reports.

The Center for Covid Control, which has received $124 million from the federal government as reimbursement for testing uninsured Americans, is facing a slew of state and federal investigations.

''The FBI was conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in Rolling Meadows,'' FBI spokeswoman Siobhan Johnson said in an emailed statement. ''Department of Justice policy prevents the FBI from commenting on the nature of any investigations that may or may not be occurring.''

The company once operated more than 300 locations around the U.S. and processed over 80,000 COVID-19 tests daily, according to the The Hill.

A Center for Covid Control spokesperson told USA Today on Monday that the company "has been in communication with a number of regulatory and law enforcement agencies regarding the company's operations" for the "past several weeks."

On Saturday, "federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at the company's main office as part of what appears to be a similar investigation," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The company intends to "fully cooperate with all government inquiries, and remains committed to providing the best service possible to our patients," they added.

Akbar Syed, 35, and his wife, Aleya Siyaj, 29, run the company and in recent months have shared photos and videos on social media of their wealth, including images of two Lamborghinis and a $1.36 million mansion.

The company is also being investigated by the Illinois Attorney General's Office and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, along with other agencies.