×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fbi hq | cut | twitter files | house

Rep. Gaetz: Cut New FBI HQ Because of 'Nefarious Behavior'

By    |   Tuesday, 21 March 2023 08:31 PM EDT

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida has introduced a bill that would limit spending on the FBI's new field office. The move comes as Gaetz continues to be a vocal critic of what he calls the bureau's "nefarious behavior," Mediaite reported.

Dubbed the "FBI Washington Field Office House Arrest Act," the bill would require the House to end all spending on the FBI's new proposed headquarters outside of the District of Columbia. Gaetz, a Republican, likened the bureau to a deadly disease, saying that "the cancer at the Washington Field Office has metastasized so large that the entire body is in critical condition."

The bill was introduced in light of the revelations of the Twitter Files and investigations by the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, chaired by Ohio's Rep. Jim Jordan (R). According to Gaetz, the subcommittee heard "disturbing testimony from FBI whistleblowers that the Washington Field Office is targeting Americans who oppose their corrupt political agenda."

Gaetz, a staunch opponent of the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, called for such agencies defunding or abolishment at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). He and other Republicans have accused these agencies of unfairly targeting conservatives.

The FBI has yet to comment on the bill.


© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida has introduced a bill that would limit spending on the FBI's new field office. The move comes as Gaetz continues to be a vocal critic of what he calls the bureau's "nefarious behavior," Mediaite reported.
fbi hq, cut, twitter files, house
211
2023-31-21
Tuesday, 21 March 2023 08:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved