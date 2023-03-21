Rep. Gaetz: Cut New FBI HQ Because of 'Nefarious Behavior'

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida has introduced a bill that would limit spending on the FBI's new field office. The move comes as Gaetz continues to be a vocal critic of what he calls the bureau's "nefarious behavior," Mediaite reported.

Dubbed the "FBI Washington Field Office House Arrest Act," the bill would require the House to end all spending on the FBI's new proposed headquarters outside of the District of Columbia. Gaetz, a Republican, likened the bureau to a deadly disease, saying that "the cancer at the Washington Field Office has metastasized so large that the entire body is in critical condition."

The bill was introduced in light of the revelations of the Twitter Files and investigations by the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, chaired by Ohio's Rep. Jim Jordan (R). According to Gaetz, the subcommittee heard "disturbing testimony from FBI whistleblowers that the Washington Field Office is targeting Americans who oppose their corrupt political agenda."

Gaetz, a staunch opponent of the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, called for such agencies defunding or abolishment at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). He and other Republicans have accused these agencies of unfairly targeting conservatives.

The FBI has yet to comment on the bill.



