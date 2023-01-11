FBI Searching for Victims of Harassment by Chinese Government Actors

The FBI's Philadelphia office is seeking out individuals who have been harassed, stalked, or intimidated by the Chinese government, the latest effort by the agency to root out bad actors of transnational repression, reports Axios.

"You may be a victim of transnational repression by the Chinese government," Mandarin-language ads warn.

The U.S. has ramped up efforts to combat transnational repression.

"Governments use transnational repression tactics to silence the voices of their citizens (or non-citizens connected to the country), get information from them or coerce them to return home," the FBI says in a website dedicated to uncovering the practice.

Just last month the U.S. attorney's office in Massachusetts announced the arrest of a Chinese national attending Berklee College on charges of stalking and threatening a pro-democracy advocate who was calling on political change in the Asian nation.

Xiaolei Wu, 25, was indicted Tuesday in Boston on one count of cyberstalking and one count of interstate transmissions of threatening communication.

Wu reportedly sent threatening messages via WeChat, Instagram and email to a person who posted a flier calling for democracy in China.

"Post more, I will chop your bastard hand[s] off," Wu is accused in court documents of having sent the unidentified victim.

The FBI told Axios it "addresses transnational threat issues in many ways, to include social media ads, threat intimidation guides in multiple different languages, and on our website at FBI.gov."

"Many victims are not aware transnational repression is illegal. As a result, the FBI strives to educate communities about TNR, the methods used, and how to report to the FBI."