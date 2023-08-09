FBI Kills Utah Man Who Threatened Biden in Morning Raid

ABC News reported that FBI agents shot and killed a Provo, Utah, man during an early morning raid Wednesday after he allegedly threatened President Joe Biden.

According to the report, special agents shot and killed Craig Robertson during a 6:15 a.m. raid at a Provo residence while serving a search and arrest warrant because of an investigation into threats Robertson made against the president, and included counts of making interstate threats, threats against the president, and influencing, impeding, and retaliating against federal law enforcement officers by threat.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously," the agency said in a statement to ABC News. "In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI's Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide."

The news outlet reported that an investigation into Robertson began in April, and the U.S. Secret Service was alerted by the FBI in June for him allegedly making "credible" threats against Biden on social media.

A complaint against Robertson obtained by ABC News said he made numerous posts threatening to kill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and several other officials involved in prosecuting former President Donald Trump.

The report said senior White House staff briefed Biden on the incident Wednesday.

The Daily Mail reported that Robertson posted a threat against Biden on Monday as the president left Washington for a swing through several western states, including a stop in Utah.

"I hear Biden is coming to Utah," the Mail reported the post reading. "Digging out my hold Ghille suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle."

The Associated Press reported Monday that Biden's trip will take him to Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah on Thursday.

"You can expect us to highlight more groundbreakings of projects, more ribbon cuttings and opportunities to show the American people how these investments and jobs are reaching their communities and their neighborhoods," Natalie Quillian, the White House deputy chief of staff, said in the report.

Robertson also allegedly threatened Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who filed the first criminal indictment of Trump, in a March post, the Mail report said.

"I'll be waiting in the courthouse parking garage with my suppressed Smith &Wesson M&P 9mm to smoke a radical fool prosecutor that should never have been elected," the Mail reported Robertson posting at the time. "BYE, BYE, TO ANOTHER CORRUPT B______!!!"