WH Denies Bank Records Show Payments to Joe Biden

By    |   Wednesday, 09 August 2023 01:15 PM EDT

The White House wasted no time firing back at the latest bank records memo released Wednesday by House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky. President Joe Biden's legal counsel claims — without evidence — the latest allegations do not tie President Biden to Hunter Biden's foreign influence peddling.

"Today House Republicans on the Oversight Committee released another memo full of years-old 'news,' innuendo, and misdirection — but notably missing, yet again, is any connection to President Biden," White House Counsel's Office spokesman Ian Sams wrote in a lengthy statement to Newsmax on Wednesday morning.

Comer's memo shows more than $20 million flowing into Hunter Biden-tied "strategic advisory" businesses. Also, last week in a closed-door congressional hearing, Hunter Biden's business associate Devon Archer tied then-VP Joe Biden to appearances on foreign business calls, saying the "voice" of "the big guy" was the prize in securing millions in lucrative regulatory advisory contracts.

Archer told Tucker Carlson in a publicly shared interview that Biden was directly aware of Hunter Biden's foreign businesses and partners, exposing Biden was dishonest in claiming he had no knowledge Hunter Biden was peddling foreign influence.

Why lie about it if there was nothing there? House Republicans frequently note.

Still, Sams contends the evidence released thus far shows no "proof of involvement or wrongdoing by President Biden," instead deflecting to calling it a political attack.

"They simply will continue to spread innuendo and lies as they pursue a baseless impeachment stunt to attack the president," Sams' statement continued.

"House Republicans can't prove President Biden did anything wrong."

Sams called for Comer and the House GOP to stop investigating, claiming they will ultimately find nothing anyway.

"It's time for these extreme House Republicans to give up," Sams concluded.

Not a chance, Comer effectively said in the memo.

"The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the money trail and obtain witness testimony to determine whether foreign actors targeted the Bidens, President Biden is compromised or corrupt, and our national security is threatened," Comer's statement concluded.

Notably, Sams' claim of no evidence to connect payments to Joe Biden was a function of the scheme set up by the Ukraine energy oligarch, according to the famed FD-1023.

President Joe Biden has infamously joked, "Well, where's the money?" And the Ukraine energy oligarch had said "it would take 10 years" to unwind the paper trail. Comer has promised more amid his investigation, now in its seventh month.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


