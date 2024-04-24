WATCH TV LIVE

Fauci to Testify 'Publicly' June 3

Wednesday, 24 April 2024 09:26 PM EDT

The former director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease, Dr. Anthony Fauci, will be called to testify on June 3 before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, Subcommittee Chair Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, announced Wednesday. 

It will be the former NIAID director's first public appearance since stepping down as President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser on Dec. 31, 2022.

According to The Hill, Fauci appeared in two closed-door hearings in January. Transcripts of the hearings are expected to roll out prior to June 3.

"During Dr. Fauci's closed-door interview in January," Wenstrup stated, "he testified to serious systemic failures in our public health system that deserve further investigation, including his testimony that the '6 feet apart' social distancing guidance — which was used to shut down small businesses and schools across America — 'sort of just appeared.'"

"As the face of America's public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, these statements raise serious questions that warrant public scrutiny."

