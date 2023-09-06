Emails Show Fauci Was Aware of Wuhan Lab Funding

Newly released emails show that since at least January 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci was aware of extensive research on coronaviruses conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

U.S. Right to Know obtained the emails via a Freedom of Information Act request. They show that the head of the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic was corresponding with other officials about the lab's findings.

The institute, indirectly funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases through EcoHealth Alliance's coronavirus research projects in China, has been at the center of theories on the virus' origin.

Fauci was heading NIAID at the time of the now-released correspondence between him and his chief of staff, Greg Folkers, who informed Fauci that Wuhan discovered 52 novel coronaviruses related to SARS, the species to which SARS-CoV-2 belongs. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19.

The research also included the sampling of over 12,000 animals, the discovery of the Swine Acute Diarrheal Syndrome Virus, and the detection of the closest cousin virus to SARS-CoV-2.

Folkers said the Wuhan lab used genetically modified mice, whose organs were made close to humans', to test some of the viruses. The novel coronaviruses reportedly caused SARS-like diseases in the mice.

In addition, the aide highlighted research from the University of North Carolina that found some novel coronaviruses could bind to human lung, heart, and blood vessel cells.

A spokesperson for the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability's select subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic told the Washington Examiner that the emails were concerning.

"Dr. Fauci's involvement in downplaying the lab-leak theory continues to raise more questions and concerns regarding his actions. Americans deserve to hear answers from Dr. Fauci himself," the panel spokesperson said.