The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it was making it easier for airplane owners to keep information private, such as their name and address, after Congress approved legislation over privacy concerns.

The FAA said that starting on Friday, private aircraft owners and operators can electronically request that the agency withhold their aircraft registration information from public view. Social media accounts have used FAA registry information and Automatic Dependent Surveillance–Broadcast data to track private planes used by celebrities like Elon Musk and Taylor Swift.