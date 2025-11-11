WATCH TV LIVE

No Kings Founder: Primary Dems Who Won't Fight Trump

Tuesday, 11 November 2025 04:28 PM EST

Ezra Levin, who organized the No Kings protests against President Donald Trump, in an interview Monday, ripped the Democrats who voted to end the government shutdown.

"They have shown us time and time again this year that given the chance, they will cower," said Levin, who heads Indivisible, a nonprofit that advocates for progressive policies.

While speaking to CNN's Jim Acosta on "The Jim Acosta Show" on Monday, Levin said, "Given the chance they will capitulate. If they can find plausible deniability, they will give in to the regime."

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.; Sen. Angus King, I-Maine; Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.; Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev.; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.; Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.; and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., joined Republicans in voting to fund the government despite having no guarantee of extending subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

Levin said Democrats need to ask if they have the self-respect to accept leaders who refuse to lead.

"If we're willing to take that for an answer, fine," Levin said. "We've got the Democratic Party we're going to have."

"But what I would encourage people to think about is there is a better way," Levin continued. "This is not the entirety of the Democratic Party."

Levin namedropped Democrats who he says are willing to fight back and they should be the ones ascending in the party.

"If there's a silver lining to all this, it's that this capitulation was so complete that it will be impossible to hide," Levin said. "Everybody can see that the party is not up to the task now."

Levin said every Democrat candidate should be asked if they continue to support Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

"And if you are, you don't have my vote, you didn't get my donation, you don't get my support, you don't get my attention," Levin said.

Levin said Indivisible plans on launching its largest primary program to root out Democrats who won't fight back.

Tuesday, 11 November 2025 04:28 PM
