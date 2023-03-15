Israel Takes a Step Toward Helping Ukraine

Israel has approved export licenses for the potential sale of anti-drone jamming systems for Ukraine for the first time since Russia invaded Kyiv, a move that comes as Iran continues to supply advanced long-range armed drones to Moscow, reports Axios.

Russia has been attacking vital Ukraine infrastructure since October with barrages of missile and drones, causing sweeping power blackouts as cold weather set in.

Israel previously decided not to provide Ukraine with defense equipment fearing Russia's reaction, but Ukraine's government increased its pressure for military assistance.

Israeli officials said Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen approved the export licenses in February during a review of the country's policy toward the war.

Cohen reportedly notified Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the decision during his trip to Kyiv on Feb. 15.

The Ministry of Defense said the approval is not a shift in policy because the systems are not defensive in nature.

"Israel is assisting Ukraine in the defense and civilian fields. Every request is being reviewed according to the defense export policy to Ukraine. We don't elaborate on that for national security and foreign policy considerations," it said.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry is interested in the system, but told Axios they are viewed as less critical.

A Ukrainian official told Axios that Kyiv really needs "a defensive system against ballistic missiles."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.