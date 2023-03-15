×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: export | licenses | drones | ukraine

Israel Takes a Step Toward Helping Ukraine

By    |   Wednesday, 15 March 2023 06:42 PM EDT

Israel has approved export licenses for the potential sale of anti-drone jamming systems for Ukraine for the first time since Russia invaded Kyiv, a move that comes as Iran continues to supply advanced long-range armed drones to Moscow, reports Axios.

Russia has been attacking vital Ukraine infrastructure since October with barrages of missile and drones, causing sweeping power blackouts as cold weather set in.

Israel previously decided not to provide Ukraine with defense equipment fearing Russia's reaction, but Ukraine's government increased its pressure for military assistance.

Israeli officials said Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen approved the export licenses in February during a review of the country's policy toward the war.

Cohen reportedly notified Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the decision during his trip to Kyiv on Feb. 15.

The Ministry of Defense said the approval is not a shift in policy because the systems are not defensive in nature.

"Israel is assisting Ukraine in the defense and civilian fields. Every request is being reviewed according to the defense export policy to Ukraine. We don't elaborate on that for national security and foreign policy considerations," it said.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry is interested in the system, but told Axios they are viewed as less critical.

A Ukrainian official told Axios that Kyiv really needs "a defensive system against ballistic missiles."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Israel has approved export licenses for the potential sale of anti-drone jamming systems for Ukraine for the first time since Russia invaded Kyiv, a move that comes as Iran continues to supply advanced long-range armed drones to Moscow, reports Axios.
export, licenses, drones, ukraine
231
2023-42-15
Wednesday, 15 March 2023 06:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved