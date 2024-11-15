WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ev | tax credit | granholm | trump

Granholm: Rescinding EV Tax Credit Would Cede Ground to China

Granholm: Rescinding EV Tax Credit Would Cede Ground to China
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm (Getty Images)

Friday, 15 November 2024 04:18 PM EST

Canceling the U.S. electric vehicle tax credit would be counterproductive and cede ground to car-makers in China, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told reporters on Friday at the COP29 climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team is planning to kill the $7,500 consumer tax credit as part of broader tax-reform legislation, Reuters reported Thursday.

"It would be so counterproductive," she said when asked about the report. "You eliminate these credits, and what do you do? You end up ceding the territory to other countries, particularly China."

“If we want to stand by and watch offshoring again and cede this territory, then we don’t have an industrial strategy,” Granholm added. “But if we want to compete, which we’re doing and we’re doing successfully, then we keep these incentives in place.”

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Canceling the U.S. electric vehicle tax credit would be counterproductive and cede ground to car-makers in China, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told reporters on Friday at the COP29 climate conference in Baku. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team is planning ...
ev, tax credit, granholm, trump
131
2024-18-15
Friday, 15 November 2024 04:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved