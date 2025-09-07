Trump Might Force Europe to Pay Back Billions in Big Tech Fines

President Donald Trump put the European Union on notice for levying multibillion-dollar fines against American technology companies, warning potential reciprocal trade action if such penalties continue.

"Europe today 'hit' another great American company, Google, with a $3.5 billion dollar fine, effectively taking money that would otherwise go to American investments and jobs," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "This is on top of the many other fines and taxes that have been issued against Google and other American Tech companies, in particular.

"Very unfair, and the American taxpayer will not stand for it!"

Trump has been calling out what he sees as unfair trade practices throughout the world, especially by Europe.

"As I have said before, my administration will not allow these discriminatory actions to stand," Trump wrote. "Apple, as an example, was forced to pay $17 billion dollars in a fine that, in my opinion, should not have been charged — they should get their money back!

"We cannot let this happen to brilliant and unprecedented American ingenuity and, if it does, I will be forced to start a Section 301 proceeding to nullify the unfair penalties being charged to these taxpaying American companies.

"Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Section 301 of the U.S. Trade Act of 1974 empowers the U.S. to investigate and retaliate against foreign trade practices it deems unfair, often through tariffs or other penalties.

In a follow-up post, Trump noted further past EU penalties imposed on Google totaling $16.5 billion.

"In addition to my previously posted Truth concerning Google, please let this statement serve to represent that Google has also paid, in the past, $13 billion dollars in false claims and charges for a total of $16.5 billion dollars," Trump wrote.

"How crazy is that? The European Union must stop this practice against American companies, IMMEDIATELY!" Trump wrote.

Trump has long warned the world that countries trading with America cannot continue to impose trade barriers and tariffs on American goods without facing reciprocal policies from the Trump administration.

Legal firms tied to Democrats sought to halt Trump's tariffs through injunctions, effectively using "radical left courts" presided over by Democrat-appointed judges to obstruct his agenda, Trump warned.

"More than $15 trillion dollars will be invested in the USA, a record," Trump wrote last Sunday. "Much of this investment is because of tariffs.

"If a radical left court is allowed to terminate these tariffs, almost all of this investment, and much more, will be immediately canceled! In many ways, we would become a third world nation, with no hope of greatness again."