EPA to Roll Back Dozens of Environmental Regulations

Environmental Protection Agency chief Lee Zeldin said he will roll back dozens of environmental regulations, including Biden-era emissions limits on power plants and automobiles.

"Today is the most consequential day of deregulation in American history," Lee Zeldin said in a video message posted on X.

"The EPA is initiating 31 historic actions to fulfill President Trumps promise to unleash American energy, revitalize our auto industry, restore the rule of law, and give power back to the states. EPA will be reconsidering many suffocating rules that restrict nearly every sector of our economy and cost American trillions of dollars," he added.

If approved after a lengthy process that includes public comment, the Trump administration's actions will eliminate trillions of dollars in regulatory costs and "hidden taxes," Zeldin said, lowering the cost of living for American families and reducing prices for such essentials such as buying a car, heating your home, and operating a business.

"Our actions will also reignite American manufacturing, spreading economic benefits to communities," he wrote. "Energy dominance stands at the center of America's resurgence."

In all, Zeldin said he is rolling back 31 environmental rules, including a scientific finding that has long been the central basis for U.S. action against climate change.

In a related action, Zeldin said EPA will rewrite a rule restricting air pollution from fossil-fuel fired power plants and a separate measure restricting emissions from cars and trucks. Zeldin and the Republican president incorrectly label the car rule as an electric vehicle "mandate."

