Zeldin Promises to Cut 65 Percent of EPA Spending

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin vowed to slash spending by 65%.

"This agency will NEVER again waste any of your hard-earned tax dollars. I made a pledge to cut 65% of @EPA total spending this year. Here's how we are going to do it:," Zeldin posted Tuesday on X with a short video.

Zeldin, a former New York congressman, said the EPA "awarded and spent over $63 billion" last year under the Biden administration.

"In 2025, we're going to massively reduce that," he said. "To accomplish our core mission, and empower the great American comeback, it actually only requires less than 35% of that total. We don't want the extra money, and we don't need it. We won't be funding left-wing ideological pet projects like the past administration."

Zeldin cited an example of that wasteful spending: "Millions of tax dollars on a museum to praise environmental justice."

"[It's] the size of a one-bedroom apartment, just blocks from the White House, and costs hundreds of thousands of dollars per year to operate," he said. "And that museum was designed with major gaps in EPA history, mainly between 2016 and January 2021 [the years of the first Trump administration]."

Zeldin said he has worked with "the talented team" at the Department of Government Efficiency to find unnecessary spending.

"I've now canceled over $2 billion in DEI and environmental grants — 2 billion!" he said. "This agency spends nearly $100 million on rent every year for headquarters buildings that have remained overwhelmingly empty. We will pursue efficiencies by reducing our real estate footprint.

"We have already canceled nearly $3 million in unnecessary travel costs, terminated $1 million in media subscriptions, and our focus on rightsizing staffing levels have already saved the American people $300 million annually.

"We will continue to pursue process efficiencies, improve technology, including artificial intelligence integration, reconsider grant funding, and, where necessary, reduce staff."

Zeldin ended his brief video by saying "there will be zero tolerance for wasting even a penny of your tax dollars."

"Our efforts will be efficiently, and narrowly focused on our core statutory mission and powering the great American comeback," he said. "I will keep you updated on our status every step of the way."

Nearly eight hours later, Zeldin again posted on X.

"Update: @EPA just notified 8 recipients of $20 BILLION in Biden EPA 'gold bars' that their grants have been TERMINATED!" Zeldin posted Tuesday night. "It is my commitment to President Trump, Congress, and you, that EPA will be an exceptional steward of your tax dollars. I'll have it no other way!"