Schumer: House GOP Energy Bill 'a Nonstarter'

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., pledged Wednesday that House Republicans' first major bill, a massive energy package, would be "dead on arrival" in the Senate.

The roadblock illustrates the current dynamic between the Democratic-controlled Senate and the Republican-led House, where deep ideological divisions and investigations have spawned major gridlock.

"Today, House Republicans are rolling out a partisan, dead-on-arrival, and unserious proposal for addressing America's energy needs that they have laughably labeled H.R. 1. It is a nonstarter in the Senate," the Democratic leader said.

"The only way we will pass a genuine energy package this Congress is through bipartisan cooperation," he said, adding that he supports ongoing talks between the House and Senate on speeding up the issuing of permits.

The nearly 200-page Lower Energy Costs Act was introduced Tuesday by House Majority Leader Steve Scalise. According to the Louisiana Republican, the bill seeks to "cut red tape" and increase domestic energy production.

Measures presented include opening up natural gas imports and exports, requiring more offshore oil and gas lease sales to be held, and barring states from rejecting pipelines and other energy projects.

In addition, the bill would prohibit President Joe Biden from banning the practice of fracking nationwide and would mandate that at least four onshore oil lease sales be held each year in eligible states.

Other provisions include requiring an assessment of economic effects before halting mining on federal lands, reversing numerous climate provisions from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, and reforming the permitting process.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who is considered a key swing vote, has been meeting recently with Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., to discuss the Republican proposal, Axios reported.