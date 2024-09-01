Puerto Rican Legends Anuel AA, Justin Quiles Back Trump

The endorsement for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump by two Puerto Rican reggaetón stars — Anuel AA and Justin Quiles — has been hailed as a game-changer for the Latino community, Billboard reported.

"Every Puerto Rican is going to vote for Trump right now," Trump told Friday afternoon's Johnstown, Pennsylvania, campaign rally, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

Social media influencer Behizy took to X to make the announcement official.

Behizy's X post praised the endorsement of Anuel AA, showing a video of their meeting at the airport.

"One of the most popular Latino musicians showed up at the airport in Pennsylvania to SUPPORT Trump," he wrote.

"His name is Anuel AA, and he's a pioneer of Latin music. He has almost 40 million followers on Instagram, 27 million on YouTube, and BILLIONS of views on his songs.

"THIS IS HUGE!"

That was just before Trump took the stage for a rally in the key battleground state, once again bringing on stage key members of the Latino community to continue to chip away at Democrats' long-running edge in that demographic in Pennsylvania.

"Do you know who the hell they are?" Trump asked his crowd. "Come up here just fast ... because I don't know if these people know who the hell you are, but it's good for the Puerto Rican vote."

Anuel AA said Puerto Rico has been struggling under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, longing for the Trump presidency, which included Trump's assistance in recovering from a historic hurricane disaster.

"Thank you, Mr. President, for having us here," he said. "It means a real blessing to be here. I'm from Puerto Rico. Yeah, we a big part of United States. We really depend on the United States.

"Since Trump hasn't been around, Puerto Rico's, yeah, it's not a secret, we've been going through a lot as a country.

"And yeah, Biden always promise, promise. A lot of politicians always promise through the years. But all of us know, the world knows, everybody's experienced it: The best president the world has seen, this country has ever seen, his name is President Trump."

"So all my Puerto Ricans, let's stay united, let's vote for Trump," Anuel AA concluded. "I personally spoke with him. He wants to help Puerto Rico grow and succeed as a country. So let's stand all tall and united. And we all want remember that he all he wants to keep helping Latinos in the U.S.

"Let's do things the right way and let's keep growing. Let's keep growing as a family, and let's make America great again. God bless you all."

Quiles added he appreciates Trump's unscripted honesty and openness, which stands in contrast to scripted political correctness that he says is disingenuous.

"I like you because I always say this: You're not a puppet," Quiles said. "I love that about you. Yeah, I really do.

"I back you because I feel you're the most honest president we ever had. That's true. Saying things how they are – not what you think people want to hear.

"And that's very important."

Trump has been making a concerted effort to bring supporting members forward from the Latino community to the Pennsylvania rallies in August, because that demographic has been considered a key way to break the Democrat stranglehold in the largest battleground state.

"A lot of Latinos, we stand strong next to President Trump, a lot of Latinos," Quiles concluded. "We love you as well. Thank you for sharing with us back there that how important building back Puerto Rico is and not only building up Puerto Rico, but let's make America great again. Let's go."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com