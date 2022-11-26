Macron's Visit to New Orleans First by a French Leader in 46 Years

French President Emmanuel Macron is planning a visit to New Orleans and its famous French Quarter as part of his brief trip to the United States next week, marking the first time a president from France has visited the once-French city in 46 years.

Macron is planning a meeting with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, where he and the Democrat leader will discuss climate issues, reports The Hill.

He is also scheduled to announce a fund that supports French-language education in schools in the United States.

During his first two days in the United States, however, Macron will be in Washington, D.C., for a state visit with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and other top officials. He was last in the United States in 2018 while then-President Donald Trump was in office.

The state visit, from Nov. 30-Dec. 2, marks the first state visit during Biden's term in office, with discussions expected to range from the Russian invasion of Ukraine to trade and energy, reports The Advocate in New Orleans.

Macron and his wife Brigitte will attend a state dinner at the White House on Dec. 1 before heading to Louisiana, according to an administration announcement.

Macron will be only the third president from France to visit the country's former colony of Louisiana. Charles de Gaulle visited in 1941 and Valéry Giscard d'Estaing visited in 1976, reports Le Figaro, a French newspaper.