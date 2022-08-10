Elon Musk Teases Part 3 Release of Tesla's Mankind-Saving 'Master Plan'

For five months, Tesla founder and billionaire Elon Musk has been teasing Part III of his car company's mankind-saving "Master Plan," with the vague, but sunny promise of providing a "bright future for Earth."

But now, Musk's 103 million Twitter followers can sense the big reveal might be imminent, after he tweeted the third component of the decade-long manifesto would be "coming soon."

Early Wednesday morning, Musk retroactively tweeted out Part I of the plan, with the simple message of "8 years ago."

Shorty thereafter, Musk tweeted out, "Wrote this 6 years ago" with the following "Part Deux" link.

For the blog post detailing "Part Deux," written long after Part I, Musk wrote: "The first master plan that I wrote 10 years ago is now in the final stages of completion."

Here's a capsule summary of Part I:

Build sports car that runs on zero-emission electric power generation

Use the revenue to build an affordable electric car

Use that revenue to build an even more affordable electric car

Provide solar power

And here's a quick summary of Part II:

Integrate energy generation and storage

Expand to cover the major forms of terrestrial transport

Implement self-driving technology

Enable car sharing

According to MSN, Tesla launched the $109,000 Roadster sports car in 2008 and the $60,000 Model S in 2012 and announced a $35,000 Model 3 in 2017.

A year prior, Tesla acquired the Solar City home energy company — the same year Musk published the Tesla Master Plan.

Given the secrecy of Musk's "coming soon" tweet, a number of Twitter users have already begun to speculate on the core principles of Part III — some serious suggestions and some not-so-serious offerings:

One observer noted, "Not exactly a small deal. How about removal of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere? Is that also part of it?"

One Musk fan quipped, "Next president."

And one Twitter follower wrote, "So, in short, the master plan is:

Build sports car

Use that money to build an affordable car

Use that money to build an even more affordable car

While doing above, also provide zero emission electric power generation options

Don't tell anyone."