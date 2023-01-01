Musk: Fauci 'Twitter Files' To Be Released 'Later This Week'

Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, announced that the next installment of the "Twitter Files" about the former head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who retired Saturday, will be released "later this week."

On Sunday, Juanita Broaddrick, who accused former President Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct, tweeted, "Waiting ... ... for #FauciFiles." Musk responded, "Later this week."

Last week, Musk, tweeted in a thread, "Twitter ... had an internal Slack channel unironically called 'Fauci Fan Club." In the thread, Musk said, "Almost no one seems to realize that the head of bioethics at [the National Institue of Health] — the person who is supposed to make sure that Fauci behaves ethically — is his wife."

According to the NIH, Fauci and Grady worked in separate agencies which are both overseen by NIH, but are separate entities from each other, Fox News reported after Musk made his tweet.

Grady's office conducts bioethics research, and does not do internal ethics investigations, Fox reported. The Department of Health and Human Services has its own inspector general to conduct internal investigations.

Gain-of-function

In 2012, Fauci wrote a paper about gain-of-function research. In the paper, the now-retired head of the NIAID argued that gain-of-function research outweighed the potential risks of triggering a pandemic, according to the National Review.

"In an unlikely but conceivable turn of events," Fauci writes, "what if that scientist becomes infected with the virus, which leads to an outbreak and ultimately triggers a pandemic? Many ask reasonable questions: given the possibility of such a scenario — however remote — should the initial experiments have been performed and/or published in the first place, and what were the processes involved in this decision?

"Scientists working in this field might say — as indeed I have said — that the benefits of such experiments and the resulting knowledge outweigh the risks. It is more likely that a pandemic would occur in nature, and the need to stay ahead of such a threat is a primary reason for performing an experiment that might appear to be risky.

"Within the research community, many have expressed concern that important research progress could come to a halt just because of the fear that someone, somewhere, might attempt to replicate these experiments sloppily. This is a valid concern."

In October 2020, according to emails released by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, Fauci, at the time President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, and the NIH's director, Dr. Francis Collins, discussed a "quick and devastating" takedown of the Great Barrington Declaration, which proposes an end to lockdowns and favors a herd immunity and care for the most vulnerable focused strategy.

No more than 10 minutes later, Fauci responds, "I'm pasting in below a piece from Wired that debunks this theory."