Musk to Shutter X Headquarters on Friday the 13th

Elon Musk picked a date to permanently shutter the headquarters of his social media platform X — Friday, Sept. 13.

Fortune first reported that a short memo was sent to X staff on Thursday to notify it of the closure, a move that was pending since Musk announced it last month.

X, formerly Twitter, has been housed in San Francisco since its launch in 2006. However, Musk announced on July 16 that X's headquarters will move to Austin, Texas, in response to a new law signed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom that bans school districts from policies requiring schools to notify parents of their child changing their gender identification, calling it the "final straw."

Musk also complained of "dodging gangs of violent drug addicts just to get in and out of the building" on Market Street in San Francisco.

San Francisco-based X employees will move to offices in San Jose or Palo Alto, California, X CEO Linda Yaccarino told employees in a leaked email earlier this month, Fortune reported.

Musk also is moving his SpaceX headquarters from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas. Musk in 2021 moved Tesla's headquarters to Texas, though California remains its engineering hub.

Musk bought Twitter in 2022 and rebranded it as X in July 2023.