WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: elon musk | x | headquarters | san francisco

Musk to Shutter X Headquarters on Friday the 13th

By    |   Friday, 30 August 2024 04:19 PM EDT

Elon Musk picked a date to permanently shutter the headquarters of his social media platform X — Friday, Sept. 13.

Fortune first reported that a short memo was sent to X staff on Thursday to notify it of the closure, a move that was pending since Musk announced it last month.

X, formerly Twitter, has been housed in San Francisco since its launch in 2006. However, Musk announced on July 16 that X's headquarters will move to Austin, Texas, in response to a new law signed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom that bans school districts from policies requiring schools to notify parents of their child changing their gender identification, calling it the "final straw."

Musk also complained of "dodging gangs of violent drug addicts just to get in and out of the building" on Market Street in San Francisco.

San Francisco-based X employees will move to offices in San Jose or Palo Alto, California, X CEO Linda Yaccarino told employees in a leaked email earlier this month, Fortune reported. 

Musk also is moving his SpaceX headquarters from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas. Musk in 2021 moved Tesla's headquarters to Texas, though California remains its engineering hub.

Musk bought Twitter in 2022 and rebranded it as X in July 2023.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Elon Musk picked a date to permanently shutter the headquarters of his social media platform X - Friday, Sept. 13.
elon musk, x, headquarters, san francisco
208
2024-19-30
Friday, 30 August 2024 04:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved