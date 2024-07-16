WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: spacex | headquarters | texas

Musk Moving SpaceX HQ From California to Texas

The SpaceX logo is displayed on a building, May 26, 2020, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Tuesday, 16 July 2024 03:51 PM EDT

Social media platform X Corp. and rocket company SpaceX will move their headquarters to Texas from California, billionaire Elon Musk, who controls both companies, said Tuesday.

A new California law that forbids school districts from requiring teachers to notify parents when a child changes gender identity or sexual orientation was one reason for the move, Musk said, calling it the "last straw."

"Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies" Musk said posts on X in explaining the decision.

Musk in February moved SpaceX’s incorporation from Delaware to Texas, after a Delaware judge invalidated his $56-billion compensation plan at his electric vehicle company Tesla.

SpaceX has a sprawling headquarters just outside Los Angeles where employees build and test rocket engine components, spacecraft and satellites.

Musk in 2021 moved Tesla's headquarters to Texas, though California remains its engineering hub.

The move out of California comes days after the CEO of Tesla publicly endorsed Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race.

