30M See 'What Is a Woman?' After Musk Reverses Ban

Elon Musk’s tweet with a link to The Daily Wire’s documentary "What is a Woman?" has received more than 24 million views as of Friday morning.

"Every parent should watch this," Musk tweeted.

On Thursday, Musk said that Twitter had been wrong to cancel a deal with The Daily Wire to stream the documentary, largely shunned by mainstream media outlets.

Daily Wire co-CEO, Jeremy Boreing earlier said the social media platform had canceled the deal due to concerns about "misgendering,"

"This was a mistake by many people at Twitter. It is definitely allowed," Musk tweeted Thursday.

"Whether or not you agree with using someone’s preferred pronouns, not doing so is at most rude and certainly breaks no laws."

Musk added that he uses "someone’s preferred pronouns, just as I use someone’s preferred name, simply from the standpoint of good manners."

He ended his tweet by saying, "However, for the same reason, I object to rude behavior, ostracism or threats of violence if the wrong pronoun or name is used."

Twitter initially had agreed to stream the documentary for free. The Daily Wire sought to do so to mark the one-year anniversary of Matt Walsh's "What is a Woman?"

After sharing the documentary Friday morning, Musk tweeted: "Consenting adults should do whatever makes them happy, provided it does not harm others, but a child is not capable of consent, which is why we have laws protecting minors."

"What is a Woman?" has been viewed by people in more than 70 countries.