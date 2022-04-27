Musk Hypes Twitter Rival Truth Social, Then Trashes It: 'Terrible Name'

Elon Musk tweeted some shade on his own future company, even hailing Twitter's rival Truth Social, before issuing another tweet mocking its name.

"Truth Social is currently beating Twitter & TikTok on the Apple Store," Musk tweeted Wednesday.

Truth Social is the social media company started by former President Donald Trump's Trump Media and Technology Group, headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. It was started as a rival to Twitter and has slowly been released only to iPhone users to date.

Trump and Nunes have publicly supported Musk's purchase of Twitter, but said this week they will not be returning to that rival platform, keeping their social media messaging on their own product.

"Truth Social (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech," Musk followed up with an ensuing tweet.

Musk even offered a new name for Truth Social, tweeting: "Should be called Trumpet instead!"

Musk calls himself a free speech absolutist and has criticized Twitter's policies that moderate speech and are aimed at curtailing harassment.

"By 'free speech,' I simply mean that which matches the law," Musk tweeted Tuesday. "If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.