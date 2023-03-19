×
Musk: Twitter Press Requests Will Generate Poop-Emoji Response

By    |   Sunday, 19 March 2023 12:34 PM EDT

Twitter owner Elon Musk has issued a warning to journalists contacting the company's press department, via the platform.

Each response, quite simply, will include an automated poop emoji.

On Sunday morning, Musk tweeted out: "press@twitter.com now auto responds with 💩" 

As of midday Sunday, Musk has yet to expand on his poop-related tweet.

However, the world's richest man was active on Twitter Saturday, suggesting that a follow-up explanation could occur later in the day.

Sunday's emoji news comes on the heels of Meta Platforms, Inc., Facebook's parent company, reportedly planning to launch a new social media app that could potentially rival the real-time power and reach of Twitter.

According to Reuters, Meta believes the new app might displace Twitter as the world's go-to "digital town square."

"We're exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates. We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests," a Meta spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Meta's app, according to Reuters, would be based on a similar framework that powers Mastodon, which launched in 2016.

Newsfront
