Conservatives Cheer Musk Twitter Offer

Several prominent conservatives threw their support behind billionaire Elon Musk's bid to buy Twitter after it was announced Thursday, according to Newsweek.

Musk revealed his $43 billion takeover bid in a tweet Thursday morning, prompting the former leader of the U.K.'s Brexit Party, Nigel Farage, to claim this is "the best news for free speech in years."

Former state Rep. Vernon Jones, R-Ga., who is running for Congress in the state, added: "BREAKING: Elon Musk just made a $43 billion offer to buy 100% of Twitter. THIS is how we take down Big Tech. Elon is quickly becoming my favorite African-American."

Former Fox News host Trish Regan said, "BREAKING: Elon Musk offers to BUY all of @Twitter for more than $43 billion or $54.20… Incredible. If it happens … Elon Musk will play a major role transforming the social media landscape and restoring our first amendment. Go Elon!"

Town Hall writer Scott Morefield said, "This – presumably restoring free speech to the world's most important social media platform (a.k.a. the public square) – is the most consequential thing you will do in your life. Not electric cars. Not rockets. Not being the world's richest person. This."

Musk wrote in a message about the offer to Twitter Chair Mark Taylor: "As I indicated this weekend, I believe that the company should be private to go through the changes that need to be made."

He added, "After the past several days of thinking this over, I have decided I want to acquire the company and take it private. I am going to send you an offer letter tonight, it will be public in the morning."