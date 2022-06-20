×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Elon Musk | TikTok | Social Media | Twitter

Elon Musk: 'Is TikTok Destroying Civilization?'

tiktok is accessed on a smartphone
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 20 June 2022 04:05 PM

Billionaire Elon Musk is publicly questioning if one of Twitter’s biggest competitors, "or perhaps social media in general," is "destroying civilization."

Musk tweeted: "Is TikTok destroying civilization? Some people think so."

He added, "Or perhaps social media in general."

Musk had earlier responded, "Hmm…" to a tweet about a report that Chinese employees at Bytedance "repeatedly accessed private data from American TikTok users, according to leaked audio from internal meetings."

At an all-hands meeting last week, Musk said that while some TikTok videos are "offensive," he thinks the company "does a great job of making sure you're not bored." 

He also said that the platform’s app has "honed the algorithm to be as engaging as possible," noting that he wants Twitter to be as engaging in a "different way."

Musk said, "TikTok is interesting, but you want to be informed about serious issues as well."

He said he wants Twitter to resemble WeChat, a Chinese platform that combines instant messaging, social media, and online payments.

"You basically live on WeChat in China because it's so helpful, so useful to daily life," he said. "I think if we achieve that or come even close to that with Twitter, that would be a success."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Billionaire Elon Musk is publicly questioning if one of Twitter’s biggest competitors, "or perhaps social media in general," is "destroying civilization."
Elon Musk, TikTok, Social Media, Twitter
203
2022-05-20
Monday, 20 June 2022 04:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved