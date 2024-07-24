Musk: Giving to 'Make America Greater,' Not Just to Trump

Elon Musk denied reports that he is donating $45 million a month to a pro-Donald Trump super PAC, saying he is giving at a "much lower level" to "promote the principles that made America great in the first place."

The Wall Street Journal last week reported that Musk planned to commit the money to a super PAC supporting the former president's current campaign to return to the White House.

However, the billionaire on Tuesday insisted the super PAC was aimed at making America "greater" and not simply backing Trump.

"I'm not donating $45 million a month to Trump," Musk said during a Daily Wire interview with psychologist Jordan Peterson.

"Now, what I have done is I have created a PAC or super PAC or whatever you want to call it. We call it the America PAC."

The New York Times reported Tuesday that America PAC was being led by two people who formerly played senior roles in Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign.

"It's not meant to be a hyper partisan PAC," Musk insisted to Peterson. "The intent is to promote the principles that made America great in the first place. I wouldn't say that I'm, for example, MAGA, 'Make America Great Again.' I think America is great. I'm more M-A-G, 'Make America Greater.'"

While speaking with Peterson, Musk did not clarify how much he intends to donate to the PAC.

After the interview appeared on social media Tuesday, Musk commented on an X post that claimed the Journal story was inaccurate but the media is reporting Musk has backed out of donating to Trump.

"Yeah, it's ridiculous," Musk wrote. "I am making some donations to America PAC, but at a much lower level and the key values of the PAC are supporting a meritocracy & individual freedom.

"Republicans are mostly, but not entirely, on the side of merit & freedom."

Musk also told Peterson that his estranged transgender daughter was "killed" by the "woke mind virus" after he was tricked into agreeing to gender transition care procedures.

"I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys," Musk told Peterson, USA Today reported. "This was really before I had any understanding of what was going on, and we had COVID going on, so there was a lot of confusion, and I was told [Musk's child] might commit suicide.

"I was tricked into doing this. I lost my son, essentially. They call it 'deadnaming' for a reason. The reason they call it 'deadnaming' is because your son is dead."