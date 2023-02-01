×
Tags: elon musk | capitol | house | republicans | democrats

Musk Ignores Dems in First Trip to Capitol as Twitter Chief

(Newsmax/"Greg Kelly Reports")

By    |   Wednesday, 01 February 2023 02:43 PM EST

Twitter CEO Elon Musk met with multiple congressional Republicans but scheduled no meetings with Democrat lawmakers during his first trip to the Capitol in his new post.

Musk met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and others during his trip to Washington, D.C. last week. The visit also included a meeting with White House officials.

Musk promoted a chance encounter he had with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., on Twitter, but according to Politico, Musk did not schedule any meetings with congressional Democrats.

Politico notes that in addition to McCarthy and Jordan, Musk met with other high-ranking GOP House members, including the second-ranking Republican in the chamber, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and Oversight Chair James Comer, R-Ky.

While meeting with Comer, Musk reportedly waived attorney-client privileges for some information. The congressman said it "was [his] only ask" ahead of a hearing with former Twitter executives.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., told the news outlet that Musk's failure to meet with congressional Democrats is "seriously a mistake and I think it would be a good thing to have him come in and explain himself."

When asked about Musk, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said: "I am deeply concerned with how he's running that company into the ground. It seems like a vanity project that is going wrong with an explosion of hate speech on that platform."

