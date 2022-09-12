Elon Musk's College Girlfriend Auctioning Her Mementos

Elon Musk's college girlfriend is holding an auction to sell mementos such as photos and gifts she received during their relationship, USA Today reports.

Jennifer Gwynne, who dated Musk in the early 1990s when they were students at the University of Pennsylvania, will hold a live auction through RR Auction in Boston of various pieces of memorabilia, including a photo of Musk typing on a computer, as well as a signed card and a gold necklace that he gave Gwynne for her birthday.

Gwynne said: "When we went to visit Elon's mother in Toronto during the Christmas break of 1994, Elon gave me both the small 'love, love, love' note and the necklace. His mom had a number of these necklaces in a case in her bedroom and Elon told me they were from his father's emerald mine in South Africa — he pulled one from the case.

"And because I had not gotten him anything as a Christmas gift [and I felt very guilty about that], he said we would consider the necklace an early birthday present for me. I wore the necklace for a number of years on and off, but it's mostly been in my jewelry box for the last 10 years [always reminding me of Elon, of course]."

The release notes that the card reads, "Happy Birthday, Jennifer (aka, Boo-Boo), Love, Elon."

The high bid on the birthday card, as of Monday afternoon, was just over $10,000, while the high bid on the necklace is just under $6,000.