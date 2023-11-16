Musk Replaced as APEC Speaker After Controversial Post

Elon Musk was replaced as a speaker in Thursday's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit a day after he sided with a social media post widely viewed as antisemitic.

Officially, Musk dropped out due to a "schedule change" and was replaced by former Secretary of State John Kerry. However, the 11th-hour swap came in the aftermath of Musk agreeing with a Wednesday post on X that said Jewish communities spread "hatred against whites."

"You have said the actual truth," Musk replied, later clarifying that he doesn't believe "all Jewish communities" hate whites. But Musk did rail against the Anti-Defamation League.

"The ADL unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel. This is because they cannot, by their own tenets, criticize the minority groups who are their primary threat," Musk tweeted.

He added, "I am deeply offended by ADL's messaging and any other groups who push de facto anti-white racism or anti-Asian racism or racism of any kind."

On Thursday, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt took to Musk's X platform to accuse him of validating antisemitic theories, in this case, the theory that Jews encourage the influx of minority populations into the U.S. to thin out white majorities.

"At a time when antisemitism is exploding in America and surging around the world, it is indisputably dangerous to use one's influence to validate and promote antisemitic theories," Greenblatt posted.

Musk and the ADL have sparred before.

Musk threatened to sue the ADL in September, blaming the group for falling revenue of the platform formerly known as Twitter and accusing the ADL of trying to destroy it. Musk also supported a #BanTheADL movement and accused Greenblatt and his organization of being the "biggest generators of antisemitism" on X. Musk also said the ADL was instrumental in the then-Twitter ban of former President Donald Trump.

Musk was suppose to team with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff for an APEC session titled "A Summit Spotlight 1:1 Conversation on AI and the Future." Instead, Kerry and Benioff ran the session.

"Elon Musk had a schedule change that prevented him from joining the APEC CEO Summit 2023," the APEC CEO Summit 2023 said. "We're thankful for his offer to join the session remotely, however, it was agreed among all speakers that participating would be in person. We look forward to Elon joining us at a future APEC CEO Summit."

Also Thursday, IBM suspended its advertising on X after a report surfaced that its ads had appeared next to Nazi content on the platform.

"IBM has zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this entirely unacceptable situation," a spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch.



