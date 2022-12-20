Musk Asks Schiff If He Approved 'Hidden State Censorship'

Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday launched another salvo at Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., to ask if Schiff approved the hiding of state censorship.

"As (outgoing) Chair of House Intelligence, did you approve hidden state censorship in direct violation of the Constitution of the United States?" Musk asked Schiff in a tweet posted Tuesday.

Schiff will no longer chair the powerful House committee after Republicans take control of the House on Jan. 3.

Schiff did not immediately respond to Musk's question, one of many jabs they have traded amid a series of "Twitter files" stories outlining the government and intelligence community's actions.

In the seventh installment, posted Monday, the postings explored how the intelligence community, including the FBI, "discredited factual information about Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings."

Tuesday's message was posted after a weekend exchange in which Musk, in a now-deleted tweet, told Schiff: "Thankfully, you lose your chairmanship very soon. Your brain is too small."



Musk's jab at Schiff was in response to Schiff speaking out after Twitter suspended several journalists for their coverage of another writer posting about the billionaire's jet travels, reports The Hill.

"Elon Musk calls himself a free speech absolutist, to justify turning a blind eye to hatred and bigotry on Twitter. But when journalists report unfavorable news, they are banned without warning. The devotion to free speech is apparently not that absolute. But the hypocrisy is," Schiff wrote, prompting Musk's jab about the congressman's intelligence.

Earlier this month, Schiff and another House Democrat sent a letter to Musk seeking answers on his content moderation data.

They claimed in the letter that data show the number of tweets with slurs has been growing since Musk took ownership of the social media giant.

Musk, in response, said that false and hate speech impressions were down by one-third since he took over.