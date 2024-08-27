WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Warren: Trump 'Really Afraid' of Kamala Harris

By    |   Tuesday, 27 August 2024 02:01 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump is "really afraid" of Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., told MSNBC.

"I think Trump is really afraid of Kamala Harris," Warren said, referring to the controversy on whether the two presidential candidates will have a televised debate. "or, as I like to think of it, the felon is really afraid of the prosecutor — and for damn good reason."

Warren called Harris "smart, disciplined and not afraid of a bully," adding that "Donald Trump is scared, and I gotta say, I think his whole team is scared. And that's why they're trying to find ways to muzzle him, to make this debate not happen, if possible, because Kamala Harris, she's gonna wipe the floor with Donald Trump." 

Regarding the issue of abortion, Warren said Trump brags about getting rid of Roe v Wade, but then believes he can convince women to vote for him who think that the overruling of that Supreme Court deicion is a blow to their rights.

"We will not be fooled here," Warren said. "People's lives are at stake. We are talking about access to abortion. We are talking about access to contraception. We are talking about access to IVF.

"And we do not believe as Democrats that the government should not be making those decision. We think that women should have the freedom to make those decisions with their doctors."

Tuesday, 27 August 2024 02:01 PM
