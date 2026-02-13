WATCH TV LIVE

Slotkin, Dems Fundraise Off Failed DOJ Indictment

By    |   Friday, 13 February 2026 06:35 PM EST

Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., and several fellow Democrats are ramping up fundraising efforts after a federal grand jury declined to indict them in connection with a controversial video urging U.S. service members to resist "illegal orders."

A grand jury in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday declined to bring charges against Slotkin, Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and four House Democrats following a Justice Department investigation into a social media video released late last year.

The probe was launched after the lawmakers posted a 90-second clip encouraging military personnel to question the legality of certain orders amid debate over the Trump administration's strikes on suspected drug-trafficking vessels from Latin America.

The decision not to indict marked a setback for U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro and the Trump administration.

Slotkin moved quickly to capitalize on the attention. She issued fundraising appeals, held a press conference, appeared on television and posted repeatedly on X following the grand jury's decision.

"They tried to indict me," read a fundraising message circulated by the Democratic National Committee on Slotkin's behalf.

"I want to walk you through what happened and then ask for your help in fighting back against this legal intimidation from the Trump administration," Slotkin's pitch continued.

Other Democrats under investigation adopted similar strategies.

According to Politico, Kelly — already a top online fundraiser despite not being up for reelection this year — saw significant fundraising boosts after news of the Pentagon's investigation first broke.

Shortly before the grand jury's decision was announced, a fundraising email signed by "Team Kelly" told supporters, "What we need from this team, right now, is the peace of mind that Mark has all the resources he'll need to stay the course."

At least two House Democrats who were investigated also sent fundraising appeals in recent weeks.

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., asked supporters for $10 after referencing the federal inquiry, while Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa., wrote that he would not "be intimidated by any harassment campaign."

Democrat strategist Adrienne Elrod defended the approach, telling Politico, "It takes resources to get our message out, hold Trump to account, and win back seats, and I'm glad these members are seizing on this moment and fighting back."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


